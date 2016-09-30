Officials of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Special Cell in Ernakulam on Thursday arrested a junior heath inspector with the Maradu municipality for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe in connection with the opening of an office in the municipality limits. The accused, identified as K.S. Niyas, a native of Kayamkulam, was arrested by the VACB sleuths from his office in the morning. The arrest was based on a complaint that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs.5,000. On a direction by the VACB sleuths, the complainant reached the office of the accused in the morning and handed over to him a bundle of currency notes marked with phenolphthalein. Soon, VACB sleuths in plain clothes entered the room and caught the official red-handed. — Staff Reporter
Junior health inspector held on bribery charge
