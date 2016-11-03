Journalists forced to leave court room

Journalists reporting the trial proceedings in the case relating to the murder of a Dalit woman from Perumbavoor at the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court were driven out of the court by a section of the lawyers practising there on Wednesday.

A group of lawyers asked the reporters to leave the court room when they saw them sitting on the bench meant for the litigants in the court room. The journalists were threatened too.

Though the journalists protested, the lawyers insisted that all of them leave the court immediately.

The Sheristadar (chief officer in the court) reached the court in the meantime and asked the journalists to go out of the court room to save the situation.

Meanwhile, the court reserved its order on a petition filed by the father of the murdered woman seeking a further probe into the case.