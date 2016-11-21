Jew Street in Kochi facing high fire risk

Packed with rustic buildings and antique stocks, the famed Jew Street in Kochi – a narrow street between Mattancherry palace and the synagogue – is known for its medieval charm. But only until a fire breaks out.

A recent fire safety audit of this famous tourist spot by the Fire and Rescue Department has found the street, visited by 15 lakh people every year, is highly prone to fire accidents with no adequate fire protection arrangements in place. It attributes the risk to factors varying from unauthorised construction and extensions to unsafe stocking of waste materials.

Audit report

As per the audit report, several of the nearly 700 shops in the area, selling antiques, handicrafts and fancy materials, have unsafe electrical wiring and installation and used combustible materials for construction like wooden panels, in addition to lack of first aid fire fighting equipment and fire hydrants. Further, the narrow street sees tale-to-tale traffic and it would be very difficult for a fire brigade to reach the location in case of a fire accident. In view of the findings, the department has recommended for provisions of fire hydrants in every 30 metres. For the purpose of drawing water, a pump house and an overhead tank with a minimum capacity of two lakh litre should be constructed. Each shop owner should be provided with at least one fire extinguisher. Shop owners could be given awareness classes for the operation and maintenance of first aid fire protection equipment at the Mattancherry fire station, the department suggested.

R. Prsad, Divisional Officer, Fire and Rescue Department in Ernakulam, said the audit was conducted by team consisting two station officers and one assistant station officer from the district in September first week. “Based on the findings, a report has been prepared and sent to the Ernakulam District Collector for requisite action. The department has no authority to issue any directives with regard to setting up necessary fire safety systems,” he said.