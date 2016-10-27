Jacob Thomas had nod for private employment: govt.

The government on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Jacob Thomas, Director, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), for taking up a private employment while on leave had been dropped as he had paid back the salary earned from the employment to the employing institute.

Service rules

The government also informed the court that the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1968 allowed an IAS officer to take up assignments outside government service with the prior permission of the government.

In a statement filed in response to a writ petition, the government said there was no total prohibition in the All India Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1968 on officers taking up private employment.

Prior sanction must

The only condition was that a member of the service should get prior sanction of the government for such employment.

The State government had exercised its power to grant sanction for taking private employment and ratified the action of Mr. Thomas. Besides, he had paid the amount back to the private institution where he had worked. As a result, the disciplinary proceedings had been dropped. The petition was filed with mala fide objective and on political reasons.

The petitioner, Sathyan Naravoor of Kannur, has challenged the dropping of the disciplinary proceedings initiated against Mr. Thomas.

Allegation

His allegation was that while on a three-month leave from the post of managing director of the Kerala Transport Development Financial Corporation, Mr.Thomas worked as director of the TKM Institute of Management in Kollam with a monthly salary of Rs. 1,69,500, violating the service rules.

Meanwhile, CBI counsel submitted in the court that it was not proper for Mr. Thomas to dash off a letter to the CBI Director against an affidavit filed by the CBI in the case.

The CBI in its affidavit expressed its willingness to take up the investigation in the allegation levelled by the petitioner.