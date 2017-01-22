Infopark second phase togenerate one lakh jobs

When completed, the second phase of Infopark would attract about ₹3,000-crore investments in various facilities and generate around one lakh job opportunities, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Sunday.

He was inaugurating the second phase of Infopark and dedicating the IT space Jyotirmaya.

Around 30,000 are employed in the first phase of Infopark and the number will go up to 50,000 shortly. Jyotirmaya will initially employ 4,000 people. The new complex has come up on 160 acres and it will be a self-contained, ‘walk-to-work’ township when it is fully developed.

The complex has four lakh sq ft of space spread over four floors. Leading companies such as Congnizant, UST Global, Muthoot and Media System have already taken space in the new complex.

Smart City work

Mr. Vijayan said the State had received assurance from the developers of Smart City that work on the project would be completed on time.

He said transport facilities for the newly developing area would improve substantially with the extension of the Kochi metro rail line to Kakkanad.

The present boat service from Vyttila could be extended to Infopark from Rajagiri, he added.

The Chief Minister sent out a call to the local bodies to improve the condition of the Kadambrayar and to maintain vigil against people who polluted the region. The river could be revived and it could be carried out under the Haritha Kerala projects.

V.P. Sajeendran, MLA, presided. IT Secretary M. Shivashankar, district panchayat president Asha Sanal and District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla were among those present.