Identification parade of accused to be conducted

The police will soon conduct an identification parade of three persons arrested in connection with the case wherein a group of eight men posing as vigilance sleuths looted 60 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs. 25,000 from a house at Perumbavoor.

The step follows a court order which directed the sleuths to carry out an identification parade of Ranjan (54), Nazeer (46) and Rajan Kumar (43). The trio had surrendered before the investigation team following the arrest of the first five accused in the case, including Abdul Halim, who had allegedly master-minded the operation. It was on August 19 that a gang of eight men posing as vigilance officials had “raided” the house of Siddique Abdul Rahman (54), wholesale dealer of a milk brand. The accused had decamped with Rs. 12.65 lakh worth of jewellery, Rs. 25,000, three mobile phones worth more than Rs. 45,000 and a tablet worth Rs. 10,000.