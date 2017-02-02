IT employees’ ‘Convoy’ to widen activities

KOCHI: Convoy, a conclave of IT employees at Infopark, launched a logo on Thursday as part of a project to widen its activities.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla unveiled the logo.

The group was formed by employees interested in car pooling. Though initially launched as a Whatsapp group, Convoy now boasts more than 2,000 members.

There are eight different groups travelling together on various routes. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Safirulla praised the employees for coming together for a worthy cause. “Convoy will help reduce the carbon footprint, thus contributing to eco-friendly transportation. This is a step in the right direction,” he said.

A mobile application for Convoy is being designed and will be launched shortly, said the masterminds behind the initiative.

Besides travelling together, Convoy members share information about the best routes and eateries along them. The group also plans to launch an online helpdesk to help Infopark employees find accommodation.