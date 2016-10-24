IRCTC group tours from Kochi

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched two international group tours from Kochi – Sri Lanka Ramayana Yatra and Dubai-Abu Dhabi Package that will be organised in December and January.

The seven-day yatra costing Rs.47,846 per person will begin from Cochin International Airport on December 3, while the four-day package costing Rs.53,530 begins from the airport on January 25, 2017.

The package includes return flight fare, visa charges, 3-star hotel accommodation, food, AC coaches for sightseeing, services of tour manager and guide, entry tickets, travel insurance and taxes, says a press release.