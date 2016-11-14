Kochi

IMA State meet ends

Curtains came down on the 59th State conference of the Indian Medical Association, Kerala, as the new office-bearers were installed at the valedictory function here on Sunday. Anwar Sadat, MLA, inaugurated the ceremony.

The new team comprises president V.G. Pradeep Kumar, secretary Samuel Koshy, vice presidents P. Jayadevan, Cyriac Thomas and P. Radhamani, joint secretaries K. Dinesh, Mohan Roy, Joson Varghese and P. Krishnan, and treasurer A. Ramalingam.

A.V. Jayakrishnan, immediate past president, presided over the function. The new president Dr. Pradeep Kumar, secretary Dr. Koshy, former national president A. Marthanda Pillai, Dr. Sreejith N. Kumar, Periyar Medfest organising committee chairman Dr. A.V. Babu and others spoke.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 5:10:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/IMA-State-meet-ends/article16444798.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY