I-T Department issues notice to Chottanikkara temple

The Income Tax (I-T) Department has served a notice to authorities of the Chottanikkara Bhagavathy temple near here, seeking details of gold stock kept in the shrine.

The development came following reports that gold lockets were sold in bulk at the temple soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes last week. I-T sources said temple authorities had been asked to provide details of one month’s sale of gold lockets. Details of those who purchased gold lockets were also sought, they said.

A temple official said the I-T Department had only asked them to provide details of gold stocks at the shrine. — PTI