Kochi

Hundreds queue up at ATMs

People queuing up in front of an ATM at Kaloor on Tuesday night. PHOTO: H. VIBHU

People queuing up in front of an ATM at Kaloor on Tuesday night. PHOTO: H. VIBHU  

After PM announced scrapping of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes from midnight of November 8, 2016.

Hundreds queued up at ATMs across the city minutes after the Centre scrapped the currency notes of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000.

Long queues were seen in many places, especially at ATMs located along the major spots in the city.

A few college students were found tense at an ATM centre at Kadavanthra after their attempt to withdraw Rs. 400 failed.

“The system is getting jammed. There is some issue with the networking,” they said. A couple looked dejected when they realised that many ATMs had gone dry following panic withdrawals.

“This is the second ATM that we are visiting after the news spread about the Rs. 500 and Rs. 100 currency notes,” they said.

A marketing professional, who was standing in the queue, agreed that the government move would check black money but wondered how the government would address the problems related to various transactions from Wednesday.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2020 1:14:24 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

