Human-trafficking case: CBI files charge sheet

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the operation of a human trafficking racket in the Nedumbassery airport has revealed that two foreigners with fake passports had exited the country in connivance with the emigration officers here in 2008.

In a charge sheet filed at the CBI special court in Kochi, the Central Bureau of Investigation have stated that a woman traveller, identified as Noorjahan of Uzbekistan, and Hameed Merzaman of Afghanistan had travelled through the airport using fake passports. They had possessed Greek passports carrying the names Kasporoviskis Lisa and Krisons Alen, respectively.

U.K. Prakashan, a sub-inspector with the Armed Police, has also been arraigned as accused in the case.