Hot spots on truck caused blaze: report

The Department of Factories and Boilers that probed the November 2 fire and explosion at the Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL) has found that the hot spots of carbon disulfide (CS2) isotank trucks placed at the unloading bay were not cooled using water spray, leading to the explosion.

According to the report, the hot spots of the truck had to be cooled to dissipate any generated static charge from accumulation. It further notes that no fire crew was deputed at the unloading bay to respond in the event of an eventuality. Also, no first-aid fire fighting equipment was available in the vicinity.

The investigation also revealed that the process and maintenance personnel had not worn appropriate personal protective equipment before the start of the unloading process. Besides, fire hydrant line was not kept in wet mode. The investigation also revealed that the pressure of nitrogen was not vented from the isotank before the removal of the dummy flange of its dip pipe.

The report recommended that steps be taken to avoid similar lapses in the future. Of the 14 persons who had sustained injuries in the accident, one died while another is in critical condition.

According to the report, the explosion took place after carbon disulfide spurted out while being unloaded from a tanker, and the chemical dispersed over it. This was due to butterfly valve passing, and the vessel was under positive pressure.