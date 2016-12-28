High-voltage visits at Biennale

Kochi: A host of luminaries from various spheres dropped by the Kochi-Muziris Biennale on Wednesday.

Besides auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who arrived with family and friends, there were former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan, Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh, singer-actor Monica Dogra, singer Shakthisree Gopalan, and director Ganesh Raj catching a glimpse of the three-month long art festival.

“The large crowds show that Kerala has a great leaning towards art, whether contemporary or traditional. This Biennale has already gained a prominent place in world art shows,” Adoor said. Kerala was now on the global cultural radar, thanks to two international events – the KMB and the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

“We have been hosting the IFFK for the past two decades, and though the KMB is only in its third edition, it has become a mirror to the cultural ethos of the State and has earned for the State and the country, a global standing,” the film-maker added.

Each edition is unique as the shows reflect the ideas and imagery devised by three different curators. “There are many exhibits which free our mind from inhibitions and a narrow mindset. Every visitor should have an idea of the curator’s vision before seeing the exhibits,” he pointed out.

For Mr. Sreenivasan, the show was suspense-packed.

“You have to expect the unexpected everywhere. People do not see things in the same way. Each person sees things differently. The overwhelming feeling one gets is that imagination is boundless... and the artist’s skill is transferred to you; that feeling is amazing,” he noted.