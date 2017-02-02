Here is a system that helps the challenged drive car

KOCHI: Forty-four-year-old, wheel-chair-bound Biju Varghese from Kottayam is showcasing a system that can be installed in cars to enable wheelchair-bound persons to drive with ease and comfort. The exhibit at ‘Vyapar 2017’ lays bare his determination to overcome life’s challenges.

The system helps one use hand-operated brake, clutch and accelerator lever, fitted on the gear. According to the organisers of the meet, the Automotive Research Association of India has approved the system, which was developed in 2003. They said it could be fitted in just 15 minutes in a car without making any alteration.

Though the kit costs between ₹15,000 and ₹30,000, Mr. Varghese fits it free of cost for customers who cannot afford it. He said he was proud to have helped around 2,000 people. He had sustained spinal injuries in a road accident at the age of 25.

Mr. Varghese saw tragedy strike again when his wife was diagnosed with brain tumour and had to undergo surgery. The couple has a son, and they are determined not to give up. In fact, he drives to Vellore Christian Medical Centre every Thursday for his wife’s treatment, he said.