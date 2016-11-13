Held on murder attempt charge

The Kalady police on Saturday arrested a youth wanted in connection with the alleged murder attempt on one Ritin Rajan during a marriage function at Malayattoor two months ago.

Manoj Kuttapan alias Luna Manoj (27), a resident of Vettikka House, Kadapara, was picked up from a hide-out in Malayattoor.

According to the police, the incident happened on September 11 when the accused went to attend the marriage function of one Prince.

Seriously hurt

“He entered into an argument with the victim Rajan over a silly issue and attacked the later with a knife and an iron rod. The victim was grievously injured”.

The accused was on the run for the past two months.