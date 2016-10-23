Kochi

Held for jewellery thefts

The Paravoor police on Saturday arrested a person who allegedly stole gold jewellery weighing about 15 sovereigns from three jewellery stores in and around the town over the past couple of weeks.

The arrested was identified as Vipin, 29, Vaduthala.

The police zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV visuals obtained from one of the jewellery stores. The accused used to carry out thefts by posing as a customer and lift ornaments by diverting the attention of sales persons.

The Paravoor Magistrate Court remanded him to judicial custody.

