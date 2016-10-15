Heavy vehicles have a free run on narrow roads

Heavy vehicles continue to have free movement along narrow arterial roads in the district in violation of a government notification prohibiting their movement.

The notification issued dated September 2015 restricted the operation of goods vehicles having a loading capacity beyond what is stipulated from all the roads having width less than 6 metres.

It prohibited the movement under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act and directed the erection of appropriate traffic signals along such roads under Section 116.

A. Ajithkumar, general secretary, Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC), said that the association had taken up the problem repeatedly in the past with the former District Collector and City Police Commissioner to no avail.

“These vehicles sometimes brush past the roadside poles loosening up the overhead cables, posing threat to motorists, especially two-wheelers. Also at times, they lead to the snapping of electricity lines, causing damage to household electric equipment owing to power overloading when they come onto contact with charged electric lines,” he said. Mr. Ajithkumar wondered whether authorities were waiting for a major accident to happen to take the issue seriously.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) authorities said that there had been instances when electric connections to houses were disrupted owing to movement of heavy vehicles along the area.

“We often ask residents’ associations to check the movement of such vehicles,” an official said.

Mushrooming of godowns and commercial establishments in residential areas has been cited as the main reason for the movement of such heavy vehicles along narrow roads.

P.H. Sadik Ali, Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer, blamed the police for ineffective enforcement since the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) with its limited manpower, could hardly keep a constant vigil. He called for concerted efforts by various agencies including the KSEB, residents’ associations, and the PWD.

Arul R. B. Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police, however, put the onus on the MVD, stating that the government order was meant for enforcement by the Transport Department. The police, he said, can slap the offenders with petty cases and fine them while the MVD was authorised to seize the vehicles and even suspend their registration.

“Taking action against all such vehicles is not practical. The long term solution lies in the corporation and agencies concerned taking safeguards against permitting the functioning of godowns in residential areas,” Mr. Krishna said.