HIL not responsible for accident, say trade unions

The Joint Council of Trade Unions at Hindustan Insecticide Limited (HIL) has sought to bail out the public sector firm from being held responsible for the fire mishap on its premises by maintaining in a press statement that the accident — in which 16 people sustained burn injuries, some seriously — was not caused by any slip on the part of the company.

The statement — issued by CITU leader K.N. Gopinath along with K.K. Ibrahim Kutty of INTUC, Madhukumar of BMS and M.K. Mohandas representing the HIL officers’ organisation — lashes out at environmental activists for putting pressure on the State Pollution Control Board to close down the factory, maintaining that the move is ill-advised and mala fide.

The statement says that carbon disulphide (CS2) was imported for the first time from Israel as raw material for one of the factory’s major products. The tanker carrying it reached HIL on Tuesday and the process began to transfer it to a storage tank on Wednesday morning. “There was a leak which led to a fire outbreak when attempt was made to open the valve atop the tanker which came from outside. Sulphide can only be brought in a specialised tanker.”

The statement also makes a mention of the casualties of the accident, but categorically blames environmental activists, calling them fake, for pressuring the PCB to close down the factory in the wake of the accident. It contends that an investigation report was all it was needed.

“The accident has not caused any pollution and the site only got a bit inundated with water as nearly six fire tenders had come to douse the conflagration. “The PCB doesn’t have any right to demand the closure of the firm,” the statement said.

