HC moved against disruption of classes at law college

A writ petition filed in the Kerala High Court on Friday sought a

directive to the Principal of the Government Law College, Ernakulam, to seek police assistance for the smooth conduct of classes at the college.

In his petition, N. Prakash, a first semester student of the college, said classes were disrupted continuously due to protests by student unions following the incidents at the Kerala Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Mr. Prakash, the Principal remained a mute spectator and did not take any action to ensure that classes were conducted smoothly.

The Bar Council of India stipulated 36 class hours per week including seminars, moot court and tutorial classes, and a minimum of 30 lecture hours per week for degree integrated courses.

The petitioner pointed out that classes for first semester B.Com LLB had begun on November 23, 2016. However, students lost many class hours on account of non-academic activities by various student unions functioning in the college.

The conduct of the Principal was highly reprehensible, the petitioner alleged. The Principal was duty-bound to seek the assistance of the police to remove those disrupting the functioning of the college. The striking students had no right to disrupt classes, the petitioner said