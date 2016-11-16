HC for action against violators of land assignment terms in Munnar

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the revenue authorities to initiate action against the various landholders in Munnar who violate the terms of assignment.

The court passed the directive while dismissing two writ petitions filed by a resort owner challenging a memo issued by the Pallivasal village officer directing to stop the construction of two resorts on his land.

The court pointed out that assignee had a right to hold the land and enjoy it under the terms of assignment and any violation of the terms would be a reason for cancellation of the assignment.

It was a matter of concern and quite a surprise that the revenue authorities in the district had been issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for carrying out construction activities without noticing the embargo on the commercial constructions.

The court also observed that it was quite disconcerting that despite the various directions issued by the court time and again, the situation had not changed a bit. The revenue authorities, a law unto themselves, had been violating the provisions and colluding with the assignees causing gross damage to the ecology and environment.

The areas in the Pallivasal villages were assigned for specific purposes of building a personal residence, or to have beneficial enjoyment of lands for personal cultivation.

