HC asks CPI(M) leader to surrender

The Kerala High Court on Monday declined the anticipatory bail plea of former CPI(M) Kalamassery area committee secretary V.A. Zakir Hussain in a criminal case registered against him on charges of kidnapping, physical assault, and criminal intimidation.

The court, while disposing of his petition, asked the CPI(M) leader to surrender before the investigation officer within seven days.

When he in produced in court, the magistrate concerned should dispose of his bail petition on the day of production itself, the court ordered.

The prosecution, while opposing the bail plea, had submitted that custodial interrogation of the petitioner was essential to know the involvement of other persons. The police, in a statement filed in the High Court, had said the petitioner was a “rowdy history sheeter” at the Kalamassery police station.

Eleven cases were registered against him at the Kalamassery police station and four cases at the Thrikkakara police station. The petitioner was very influential and he might influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence. The prosecution therefore sought rejection of his bail plea.

Drama at party office

There was high drama at the CPI(M) area committee office at Kalamassery following reports that Hussain was hiding inside.

There were reports that Hussain had reached the office after the court denied him bail and he would surrender soon.

Subsequently,mediapersons and party workers assembled in front of the office, in addition to officers associated with the City Special Branch.

The crowd was in for a surprise when T.K. Mohanan, acting area committee secretary of the CPI(M) in Kalamassery, publicly admitted that the accused was inside the office and reasoned that the court had given Hussain a week’s time to to surrender before the investigation officer.

“We have not yet received the order from the high court and will take further action after verifying the same,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources said Hussain was likely to surrender before the police on Tuesday.

The Palarivattom police registered a case against Hussain on a complaint lodged by businessman Jube Paulose with the Chief Minister. He has been absconding since October 27.