Kochi

HC adjourns hearing on coop. banks’ plea

The Kerala High Court on Thursday adjourned to November 22 the hearing on a writ petition seeking a directive to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to provide primary cooperative banks with new currency notes and sufficient valid notes to replace the demonetised ones.

When the petition came up for hearing, K.M. Nataraj, Additional Solicitor General, Southern Region, submitted before the court that the Centre would move a petition before the Supreme Court seeking to transfer all writ petitions against the demonetisation policy to the apex court. The petition was filed by N.K. Joseph, president of the Kallettumkara Service Co-operative Bank in Thrissur. He said cooperative societies in the country were catering to 40 per cent of population.

