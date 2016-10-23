Graft in gypsum sale: CBI conducts raids

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe into the alleged irregularities in the sale of gypsum by Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) to a private company.

The agency carried out simultaneous raids on 22 locations, including the corporate office of the public sector unit at Udyogmandal, residence of its Chairman and Managing Director Jaiveer Srevastava, residences of chief general managers, deputy general managers, and FACT contractors in Kerala, New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

Officials said the case followed an investigation earlier by the FACT vigilance wing, which later filed a report with the Union Ministry of Fertilizers recommending action against three chief general mangers (CGMs) and a general manager. As the vigilance wing has restriction to probe against its directors, the case was later referred to the CBI.

According to them, FACT in November last year signed a deal with the Hyderabad-based NSS Private Limited for selling gypsum — a by-product of fertilizer manufactured by the unit — at Rs. 130 a tonne.

Earlier, the company had sold the material, the set retarder for portland cement, in the price range of Rs.600 to Rs. 2,200 a tonne. This way, the company has suffered a presumptive loss of Rs. 8 crore from the deal.

Similarly, the contractor agency also violated norms of the deal, which stipulated the sale of gypsum only for cement manufacturing. The agency, however, allegedly sold the material as soil conditioner at a price of Rs. 300 for a 50 kg packet.

