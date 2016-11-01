Kochi

Govt. ready to take over TP Road: Minister

The State government has offered to take over the Thammanam-Pullepady Road and complete its development plan.

The willingness of the State government to take over one of the major thoroughfares in the city was announced by Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran at a meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

“The Minister has asked the Kochi Corporation, the present owner of the road stretch, to entrust the ownership of the road with the PWD,” said Soumini Jain, Kochi Mayor, who took part in the meeting.

Incidentally, during the tenure of the previous council, the Kochi Corporation had passed a resolution to this effect. “If the details of the resolution are available with the local body, it should be handed over to the department,” said Ms. Jain.

The original proposal is to connect M.G. Road with Infopark by developing the road. The Kochi Corporation owns the road between M.G. Road and Vennala. The remaining stretch is owned by the Thrikkakara municipality.

