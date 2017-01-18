Govt. nod for KIIFB funding to construct cancer centre

The State government has formally approved the funding channel of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for constructing the 210-bed Cochin Cancer Research Centre here.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirullah, who is also the special officer for the centre, in a statement on Wednesday said that Infrastructure Kerala Limited (Inkel) would act as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the ₹355-crore project.

The works for building the physical structure will cost ₹232 crore while the medical equipment are expected to cost ₹123 crore as per the detailed project report.

It is learnt that the KIIFB will provide the modalities of implementing the work to the SPV in a meeting on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. The outpatient department of the cancer centre began functioning at a renovated building of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, recently. Chemotherapy facility has also been started at the centre. The government is yet to appoint a medical director for the centre.

The new building of the centre will be coming up adjacent to the medical college premises in Kalamassery. Mr. Safirulla said the project could be completed in 24 months.