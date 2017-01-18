Kochi

Govt. nod for KIIFB funding to construct cancer centre

The outpatient department of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre that began functioning at a renovated building of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, recently.

The outpatient department of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre that began functioning at a renovated building of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, recently.   | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The State government has formally approved the funding channel of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for constructing the 210-bed Cochin Cancer Research Centre here.

District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirullah, who is also the special officer for the centre, in a statement on Wednesday said that Infrastructure Kerala Limited (Inkel) would act as the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the ₹355-crore project.

The works for building the physical structure will cost ₹232 crore while the medical equipment are expected to cost ₹123 crore as per the detailed project report.

It is learnt that the KIIFB will provide the modalities of implementing the work to the SPV in a meeting on Thursday in Thiruvananthapuram. The outpatient department of the cancer centre began functioning at a renovated building of the Government Medical College, Ernakulam, recently. Chemotherapy facility has also been started at the centre. The government is yet to appoint a medical director for the centre.

The new building of the centre will be coming up adjacent to the medical college premises in Kalamassery. Mr. Safirulla said the project could be completed in 24 months.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 1:34:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Govt.-nod-for-KIIFB-funding-to-construct-cancer-centre/article17055712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY