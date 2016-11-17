Govt. approves Rs. 200-crore lab for Cusat

The government has approved a proposal to set up a state-of-the-art research laboratory at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at an estimated cost of Rs. 200 crore, utilising funds mobilised through its Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac told The Hindu on Wednesday that the Cusat facility would set a model for the remaining universities in the State to scale up their research initiatives to the global level.

“It would not be a conventional laboratory, but something really big. I have asked the departments to discuss how the laboratory could shape up. It could be a common facility that could aid research in physics, chemistry, nanotechnology etc,” he said.

Explaining that the aim was to turn State universities into centres of excellence in research, Dr. Isaac said that the laboratory would be able to attract talents from across the world to Kerala.

“Research scholars could also utilise the facility to foster research and development. By any standards, it would be the best laboratory in the State,” Dr. Isaac said.

Suggesting that the facility could cater to the research and development needs of the chemical, engineering and other industries in Kochi, the Minister said that the laboratory could carry out tests and other requirements of the industry.

‘Funds no constraint’

“Funds will not be a constraint, as we are doing some major projects utilising the funds mobilised through KIIFB,” he said.

Referring to the infrastructure upgrade proposed at the autonomous Ernakulam Maharaja’s College, Dr. Isaac said that Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 60 crore under KIIFB could be utilised for the college development.

“Among various projects, I had proposed a seminar complex and auditorium of international standards on the campus. The facility could be offered to other educational institutions for conducting various seminars. A separate entrance and exit could be provided for organising such events,” he said.