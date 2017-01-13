Kochi

Gold worth Rs. 29 lakh seized from air passenger

Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport have foiled yet another ingenious attempt to smuggle in gold and seized the precious metal worth Rs.29 lakh from a person who landed here from Dubai.

Officials said the passenger, a native of Kozhikode, landed here on Wednesday night by an Air India Express flight from Dubai. While inspecting his baggage, they recovered 38 rhodium-coated gold plates, weighing 991.700 gram and valued at Rs.29 lakh in the international market.

The seizure of the yellow metal, concealed inside the transformers of a hand-drier and a compressor nebulizer kept in his check-in-baggage, has raised the suspicion that the smugglers are devising new ways for smuggling in gold.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 6:55:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/Gold-worth-Rs.-29-lakh-seized-from-air-passenger/article17031265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY