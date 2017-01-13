Gold worth Rs. 29 lakh seized from air passenger

Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport have foiled yet another ingenious attempt to smuggle in gold and seized the precious metal worth Rs.29 lakh from a person who landed here from Dubai.

Officials said the passenger, a native of Kozhikode, landed here on Wednesday night by an Air India Express flight from Dubai. While inspecting his baggage, they recovered 38 rhodium-coated gold plates, weighing 991.700 gram and valued at Rs.29 lakh in the international market.

The seizure of the yellow metal, concealed inside the transformers of a hand-drier and a compressor nebulizer kept in his check-in-baggage, has raised the suspicion that the smugglers are devising new ways for smuggling in gold.