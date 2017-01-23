Gold seized from catholic priest

KOCHI: Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport on Monday seized 300 grams of gold from a Catholic priest.
According to officials, the contraband, in the form of three gold bars weighing 100 grams, was found in the baggage of Fr. Issac Kizhakkeparambil, 59, a priest who serves in Switzerland. The metal was found covered using chocolate wrappers.
Officials grew suspicious of the priest’s behaviour and intercepted him as he attempted to exit the terminal through the green channel. A case has been registered, though no arrest has made in this connection.
The priest, attached to a Catholic institution in Thiruvalla, was returning from Switzerland.
A probe is on to ascertain whether he has links with gold smuggling rackets.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor