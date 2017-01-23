Gold seized from catholic priest

KOCHI: Customs sleuths at the Cochin International Airport on Monday seized 300 grams of gold from a Catholic priest.

According to officials, the contraband, in the form of three gold bars weighing 100 grams, was found in the baggage of Fr. Issac Kizhakkeparambil, 59, a priest who serves in Switzerland. The metal was found covered using chocolate wrappers.

Officials grew suspicious of the priest’s behaviour and intercepted him as he attempted to exit the terminal through the green channel. A case has been registered, though no arrest has made in this connection.

The priest, attached to a Catholic institution in Thiruvalla, was returning from Switzerland.

A probe is on to ascertain whether he has links with gold smuggling rackets.