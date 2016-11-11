German dies in road accident

A 56-year-old foreigner died in a motorcycle accident at Karukadom near Kothamangalam on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Rainer Kascha, a citizen of Germany. He was among a group of five tourists who were on a road trip to Munnar from Alappuzha on two-wheelers.
The accident took place around 12.30 noon when the two-wheeler driven by Kascha was hit by another motorcycle. Kascha rammed a moving car after it made a screeching halt and fell on to his right side. Before he could get up, a two-wheeler speeding from the opposite direction hit him.
