Kochi

Gender-friendly metro gets pat from AFD

Kochi Metro’s key operations to be handled by members of Kudumbasree groups

Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) has praised the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for its gender-friendly approach. KMRL Managing Director Elias George said here on Monday that the AFD team was impressed with the way the metro’s key operations and maintenance work would be handled by members of Kudumbasree groups.

Interestingly, the metro authority has promised to employ transgenders for the upkeep of stations. Mr. George said the project could also be the first in the country to take up social uplift and poverty alleviation as a mission by engaging large number of women in its operations.

