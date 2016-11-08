Gas tanker accident triggers panic

A tanker transporting ammonia to an industrial unit in Kochi met with an accident near Kundannoor Junction on Monday, triggering a chemical scare at the busy junction for nearly half an hour.

According to the police, the accident took place around 3.15 p.m. when a KSRTC bus travelling from Thoppumpady to Cherthala hit the truck proceeding to Ambalamugal from Willingdon Island. Both the vehicles were proceeding in the same direction when the accident took place.

On an alert, the police and the Fire and Rescue Service officials rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area, causing partial disruption of traffic along the stretch.

“The bus hit the tanker from behind when it attempted to turn to the right even as the truck was proceeding towards Ambalamugal direction. Luckily, the tanker sustained no major damage as the bus was moving slowly,” officials said.

A case has been registered against the truck driver for reckless driving.

Police sources said accidents involving gas tankers in Kochi had put the spotlight on the need to find alternative means of transporting gas. “The roads in the city, including national highways, are saturated with heavy vehicular traffic and the impact of a chemical accident on city roads will be unimaginable,” they said.