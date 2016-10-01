Fuel movement from IOC terminal resumes

Fuel transport from the Indian Oil Corporation terminal at Irumpanam resumed on Friday morning after the coordination committee of tanker contractors, dealers, and workers called off their indefinite strike, which began on Wednesday midnight.

Though the strike was called off late on Thursday night following a consensus arrived at by oil tanker operators and oil company management at a meeting convened by the District Collector, the movement of tankers started only on Friday morning.

“We called off the strike after the management agreed to postpone the floating of tender for fresh contract for transporting fuel by a month, during which consultations will be held with stakeholders on the conditions of the tender. The tender was to be floated on Friday,” said coordination committee convener A.M. David.

Tender conditions

The committee had gone on strike demanding revision of the tender conditions for fresh contract.

It had accused the oil company management of arbitrarily fixing tender conditions in violation of the understanding reached in the presence of the District Collector last month.

The committee had raised multiple concerns with regard to the new tender conditions, ranging from the low rate per kilolitre per kilometre (pkpk) fixed for the next five years and reducing the fleet of tankers from the existing 612 to 550 to disparity in rates for small and big tankers.

450 loads a day

Around 450 loads of fuel, including aviation turbine fuel, are dispatched daily from the Irumpanam terminal.

An initial meeting convened on Wednesday to find a solution to the issue had failed following which the coordination committee decided to go on strike.

