Fresh plaint against CPI(M) leader

The Kochi city police on Saturday received another complaint against CPI(M) leader and Ernakulam District Sports Council president V.A. Zakir Husain.

According to the police, the complaint was filed by George Deepak, a native of Manjummal.

Cheating charge

According to the complaint filed by Deepak, he had bought a second hand Maruti Swift car from one Niyas Vattekkunnu for Rs.1.5 lakh. The car met with an accident following which Niyas took away the vehicle without the permission of the complainant. However, the police said Deepak had taken the vehicle only on lease. When Deepak demanded the money back from Niyas, he allegedly refused to do so. When Deepak threatened to go ahead with a complaint, Husain intervened in the issue.

Husain allegedly called the accused to the party office at Eloor and told him that only half the amount would be paid and he should accept it.

Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) Central Committee member Elamaram Karim visited the Kalamassery area committee office on Saturday and collected evidence over the allegations against Husain. As part of the probe, he interacted with area committee members. Husain is at present absconding and his anticipatory bail plea is pending before the Kerala High Court. The court is set to consider the plea on Monday.