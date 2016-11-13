Fresh plaint against CPI(M) leader

The Kochi city police on Saturday received another complaint against CPI(M) leader and Ernakulam District Sports Council president V.A. Zakir Husain.
According to the police, the complaint was filed by George Deepak, a native of Manjummal.
Cheating charge
According to the complaint filed by Deepak, he had bought a second hand Maruti Swift car from one Niyas Vattekkunnu for Rs.1.5 lakh. The car met with an accident following which Niyas took away the vehicle without the permission of the complainant. However, the police said Deepak had taken the vehicle only on lease. When Deepak demanded the money back from Niyas, he allegedly refused to do so. When Deepak threatened to go ahead with a complaint, Husain intervened in the issue.
Husain allegedly called the accused to the party office at Eloor and told him that only half the amount would be paid and he should accept it.
Meanwhile, senior CPI(M) Central Committee member Elamaram Karim visited the Kalamassery area committee office on Saturday and collected evidence over the allegations against Husain. As part of the probe, he interacted with area committee members. Husain is at present absconding and his anticipatory bail plea is pending before the Kerala High Court. The court is set to consider the plea on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor