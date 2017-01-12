Four panchayats in district to go cashless soon

KOCHI: Four panchayats in Ernakulam district — Nedumbassery, Asamannoor, Pindimana, and Keerampara — will go cashless soon. The announcement was made by national hockey team captain P.R. Sreejesh at the ‘Digi Dhan Mela’ organised by the Department of Information Technology at the Cochin International Airport Convention Centre on Thursday.

Mr. Sreejesh was the special guest at the mela, which was organised to create awareness about cashless transactions.

Though the organisers did not specify the day the panchayats would achieve the status, it is likely before April.

Mobile passbook, 24-hour online banking, downloading and installation of various mobile transaction applications, and registration for Aadhaar were explained in detail by officials of various banks, public sector companies, and government departments at the event.

People turned up in large numbers at the mela, which was officially inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal. He said he was surprised to see such a large turnout at the event.

The Digi Dhan Mela was organised on the instructions of the Union government, which wants all States to showcase the possibilities of cashless transactions by the end of April.

Officials of leading banks helped people download applications, install them, and carry out transactions.

Besides the Union Minister, IT Secretary M. Shivshankar, officials of the National Payments Corporation, and District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla spoke on the occasion.