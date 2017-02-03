Foreign currency seized

The Customs Air Intelligence wing at the Cochin International Airport Limited on Friday seized foreign currency worth Rs. 10 lakh from two passengers bound for Dubai.

The passengers detained were identified as Muhammed Imran, 29, and Abdulla Basam, 21, both of whom were residents of Bhatkal in Karnataka. They were intercepted at the airport while they were about to board the Air India flight scheduled to take off for Dubai at 9.50 a.m.

According to Customs officials, the detainees claimed to be on a leisure trip to Dubai.

Foreign currencies were found hidden in their hand baggage and check-in baggage. There were currency bills of euro, U.S. dollar and Saudi riyal.