Fogging to be intensified as mosquito menace sweeps city

Inviting diseases:The Thevara-Perandoor canal polluted with plastic bottles and other garbage is a breeding ground for mosquitoes.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Dry-day campaigns failed for want of public support: corporation official

The Kochi Corporation will intensify its anti-mosquito drive from Monday. “Intensive fogging operations using vehicle-mounted machine will be carried out in the city,” said V.K. Minimol, chairperson, Health Standing Committee of the corporation.

The mosquito population in the city has gone up as they breed in the cesspools of water created by the north-east monsoon.

The fogging machine can spray around 50 litres of the pesticide combination which would kill the adult mosquitoes.

As the vehicle can move only through major roads, hand sprayers would be deployed in smaller roads for the drive. The increased demand for fogging in the corporation divisions has reduced the coverage of fogging in the city. “Extra time needs to be devoted in the affected divisions, considering the demands of the residents,” she said.

During the next few days, the corporation workers will pay attention to the west Kochi region, where the pest attack has intensified.

“The workers have also been asked to clear the bushes and dry up the mosquito breeding points,” she added.

‘No support’

At the same time, campaigns undertaken by the civic administration have failed for want of residents’ support.

“The dry-day campaigns of the local body to eliminate mosquito breeding points in the residential units and vacant places have failed to deliver desired results for want of public support,” she said.

“Only a few of the residents’ associations in the city are cooperating with the administration in such drives. Without the support of the residents, no such measures can succeed. The residents should also take active role in monitoring the spraying of pesticides. They should come forward to clear the bushes in vacant plots and keep abandoned pots and vessels dry, which will help in preventing the breeding of mosquitoes,” she said.

