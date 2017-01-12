Flowers tell a new story

The Cochin Flower Show, into its 35th year, despite its many changes, is a much looked forward to event in the city’s calendar. This year’s show, at Ernakulathappan Ground, is a floral treat with more than 40,000 plants on show, an agri-clinic and many stalls for the botanically-inclined.

Curated in such a way it is indeed a show of flowers, with different flowers neatly displayed in meticulous patterns. The topiaries are interesting. However, one does wish there was more by way of varieties of plants than the photogenic ones. “We are talking about 30,000 sq.ft area that has been filled up with more than 40,000 plants. In order to give the feel of a garden and keep with the pattern we had to use these plants. We have around 40 varieties of hybrid roses itself,” says Prof. Jacob Varghese Kunthara, member of the governing body of the organisers, the District Agri-Horticulture Society.

Expanding the flora theme, as in the previous years, there are a few interesting displays - terrariums, dry flower arrangements and a ‘garden’ on the recycle-reuse mantra.

As an alternative to the conventional garden in these space starved times. The show concludes on January 15, following which there will be a sale of plants.

Bonsai

Marine engineer Leenus Xavier was in Class 10 when he ventured into growing bonsais. Wikipedia quotes Peter Chan, Bonsai Masterclass, ‘the purposes of bonsai are primarily contemplation (for the viewer) and the pleasant exercise of effort and ingenuity (for the grower).’ And for Leenus, each of his pieces are both and each is a story. He has been exhibiting at the flower show for a few years now. “There are many elements, and rules for each element, that goes into a bonsai - for instance the percentage of roots visible, techniques to show the age of a tree, the various styles and concepts (windswept, growing in a rock or root over rock, cascade, slant), the placement of branches (single, multi-trunk). It has to be a never ending passion,” he says. It is not torture instead the tree is made more beautiful that it would be in nature, he adds. Living and working in countries with a ‘culture of bonsai’, in the Far East such as Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and such, fired his interest. When he started there were few books on the subject, but over time he read up and then found information online. Leenus is the administrator of the Kerala Bonsai Association. The oldest bonsai in his collection is 50, “it takes at least 15-20 years to make a bonsai.” His bonsai have found places in India and abroad, all the plants on display are master plants (older than 20 years). Some of these are planted in pots that he has handmade.

Recycled and reuse

Physics Professor Anthony Vellanikaran swears by recycling and reusing. His display has plants potted with a difference. Helmets, torch-lights, mixie jars, bicycles - every thing is perfect for a plant. The message is also about keeping the environment green. “I bought junk worth Rs. 25,000 and what you see is the result of a year’s hard work. If we control the waste that we deposit then we can control pollution,” he says. He still has some junk left which he plans to recycle. Each plant the 72-year-old has potted and planted. An ominous message, warning against the dangers of sunstroke, has been set up using skeletons made of discarded PVC pipes and such. Among his improvisations is an inverted fountain (suspended in air) which has as centrepiece a tap. He has also hung up a few kokedamas.

Flowers - fresh and dry

The huge arrangements of combinations of halyconia and orchids are eye-catching, as opposed to delicate settings of flowers these are striking. The props are as important as the flowers. The attempt is, says Kitty Sanil of Purple Rain, to create a visually larger arrangement. This is not Purple Rain’s, a flower shop, first time here. Since the venue is open air, Kitty as picked ‘sturdy’ tropical flowers, some of which are indigenous and some imported, that will weather the heat well. Most of which she sourced from her husband’s farm. “I have tried to explore how an arrangement with a large backdrop works. I wanted to try my hand at creating a thing of beauty with what one can get, which may not be a lot.” The arrangements are minimalist, the kind that is not drowned in flowers, there is something ikebana-esque about these.

“A visitor argued with me that the flowers in my arrangements were natural and that was the best compliment I could get,” says an excited Mini Jolly of Evania. She has created arrangements out of dry flowers - some found naturally and others designed by her. The wood roses for instance are made of veneer, some bearing the natural colours and others dyed. She has also used dried berries, parts of water hyacinth and even plantain leaves to fashion flowers and plant parts. She is excited about her first time here and finds the response encouraging.

Terrarium

Simply put - a garden in a glass container, the display by Green Piece Terrariums, had visitors marvel at how each was made. Cactus, succulents and tropical varieties go into each. This the first time Ganga Jose Fishbeck and Lakshmy Raju are showcasing their work here. The feedback has been more than encouraging and there have been many enquiries as well, says Lakshmy. There are open and closed terrariums, the maintenance depends on the kind you choose. There are some, closed terrariums, which do not need water - the evaporation and condensation - taking place within the ecosystem of the container. It can be a plant, a garden and even a miniature forest on your table in your house. There are some Kokedama creations too. A version of bonsai, these are a kind of vertical gardening where the plant, in a ball of moss, is suspended from a string.