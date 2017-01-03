Flower show to showcase floral installations

The upcoming Cochin Flower Show seems to have taken its inspiration from the ongoing third edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, which continues to attract visitors in droves, as installations using plants and flowers will be one of the highlights of the 35th edition of the show.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar will inaugurate the show organised by the Ernakulam District Horticulture Society at Ernakulathappan ground on January 7 at 4.30 p.m. Hibi Eden, MLA, will preside over the event.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla said that the latest edition of the show would stand out for its innovative ways.

Around 30,000 flowering plants of 50-odd varieties would be exhibited. This would include about 2,000 roses of diverse varieties, including Kashmir Rose, 1,000-odd Thailand orchids, grafted Adeenium, Petunia, Dalia, Gerbera, Salvia, and varieties of marigold. Bonsai trees, rare medicinal plants, tree varieties mentioned in star signs, hanging plants, garden made of discarded items, and mixed species of hibiscus from Germany would also be arranged as part of the show.

Agri clinic to clear the doubts of visitors would be set up at the venue in association with the State agriculture department. Around 5,000 sq.ft would be set apart for floral arrangements. Facilities would be made for buying flowering plants and saplings of fruit trees to be exhibited by 25-odd nurseries from across the State.

Separate contests would be held in setting up gardens and backyard farms for government and quasi-government organisations. The State agriculture department, Farm Investigation Bureau, Coir Board, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Coconut Development Board, State Horticulture Mission, Kerafed, and Infopark would also participate in the show.

The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from the inaugural day onwards. It will conclude on January 15.