Flash hartal at Piravom

A tense situation prevailed in and around Piravom on Tuesday after the CPI(M) called for a flash hartal following the attack on DYFI block secretary Ajesh Manoharan by a bike-borne gang the previous night.

Hundreds of residents travelling to the city for work were caught unawares by the strike as private buses did not operate in the morning and shops remained shut.

Ongoing clashes

According to the police, the assault on Mr. Manoharan, who is also the municipality leader of the Opposition, was in continuation of the ongoing clashes between the CPI(M) and RSS workers in the region. The attack took place at 10.30 p.m. on Sunday when the he was returning home on a two-wheeler.

“A gang of 10 people with their face covered came on five bikes and began to assaulted him using iron rods. They fled soon as the victim ran into a nearby house and sought help,” the police said.

The police have taken cases against 12 persons in connection with the attack.

Hours later, another gang attacked the house of RSS activist Satish and damaged window panes and a scooter parked there.

It all started a month ago when a six-member gang allegedly attacked RSS activist M.N. Vinod.