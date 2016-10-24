Fishermen to observe ‘sea hartal’ on Oct. 26

A combine of fishermen’s trade unions will observe a ‘sea hartal’, stopping all fishing activities, on October 26 against the practice of pair trawling in which catch of juveniles and accidental catch are said to be very high.

The combine of fishermen, coordinated by the Samyukta Samara Samiti, includes Swathanthra Matsyathozhilali Federation and traditional fishermen’s unions, said Jackson Pollayil, general secretary of the Federation.

He alleged that a group of boat owners were engaged in use of two or sometimes three boats in combination for trawling, killing juveniles and pelagic species like anchovies, sardines, and mackerels. The practice involves boats powered by 600 HP engines trapping large volumes of small fishes, which are later discarded by the fishermen.

Unions to protest against practice of pair trawling in which catch of juveniles is said to be very high