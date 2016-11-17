Kochi

Fire destroys rice mill near Angamaly



Fire destroys rice mill



A rice mill, Kottakkal Agro Foods, functioning in ward number six of Mookkannoor at Mookannoor near Angamaly, was destroyed in a fire that broke out in the building on Wednesday. The fire that began around 12 noon destroyed rice, rice powder, packing and printing machines, packing materials, and carton boxes.

Fire tenders from Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Aluva, Chalakkudy and Thrikkakara fire stations rushed to the spot and it took them close to three hours to douse the fire. According to the preliminary assessment, a short circuit caused the fire.

