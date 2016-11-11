Fire breaks out at beverages warehouse

The Choondy junction in Aluva on Thursday witnessed some tense moments when fire broke out at a warehouse of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation in the area.

According to preliminary investigation, the accident took place around 12.30 noon when employees at the warehouse attempted to burn a heap of waste materials in the warehouse premises. “The fire soon spread to a truck waiting to unload beer bottles, damaging its tyres and about 12 cases of beer. The fire was brought under control about half an hour later’’, officials said.

Thick smoke

Due to the presence of chemical contents in the waste heap, the smoke was thick and heavy and it spread to neighbouring areas, triggering panic. No one sustained burns in the accident.