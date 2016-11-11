Fire breaks out at beverages warehouse

The Choondy junction in Aluva on Thursday witnessed some tense moments when fire broke out at a warehouse of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation in the area.
According to preliminary investigation, the accident took place around 12.30 noon when employees at the warehouse attempted to burn a heap of waste materials in the warehouse premises. “The fire soon spread to a truck waiting to unload beer bottles, damaging its tyres and about 12 cases of beer. The fire was brought under control about half an hour later’’, officials said.
Thick smoke
Due to the presence of chemical contents in the waste heap, the smoke was thick and heavy and it spread to neighbouring areas, triggering panic. No one sustained burns in the accident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor