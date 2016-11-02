Kochi

Finally, OP wing at cancer centre opens

Members of the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement at the newly opened out-patient wing of Kochi Cancer Centre on Tuesday.— Photo: H. Vibhu

Formal inauguration scheduled for November 11; posts of seven doctors sanctioned for KCC

After an agonisingly long wait, the Kochi Cancer Centre (KCC) opened its out-patient (OP) wing on Tuesday on the occasion of Kerala Formation Day, albeit with limited facilities.

With the formal inauguration scheduled for November 11, the OP wing got off to a rather uneventful start with a couple of cancer specialists, a few nurses and technical staff.

The KCC is expected to be at its full staff strength, including doctors, by the time Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially inaugurates the OP.

Visitors to the OP wing on Tuesday included a patient referred from the ESI Hospital at Pathalam and another who sought to shift treatment from the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), Thiruvananthapuram, to Kochi.

Posts of seven doctors have been sanctioned for the KCC. Senior radiation oncologist Usha Warrier and gynaecologist Neethu Sreedhar joined on day one.

While all seven nursing assistants have joined, five out of seven staff nurses also joined duty. Two out of three pharmacists and two out of three lab technicians also reported for duty in addition to three medical social workers.

The lab at the hospital would turn operational as soon as the pathologist reports for duty. Until then, the facilities at the nearby medical college will be used for investigation and other purposes.

The critical chemotherapy ward has been set on the first floor of the cancer centre.

It was a moment of victory for the Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer Movement that was at the forefront of the campaign for setting up the KCC. Its volunteers celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets at the centre.

