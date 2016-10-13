Family to claim damages from police

There are many cases in which the police intervene at the last minute to stop child marriages or end dowry disputes. But what about a normal marriage?

Recently in Kannur, a groom’s family backed off from a marriage proposal after witnessing a police search at the bride’s house.

The State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA), in a recent order, allowed the bride’s family to claim damages from the police department and the State for the incident. The order, based on a petition filed by a person called Kabeer, pertains to a search operation conducted by the Koothuparamba police on August 5 this year.

Kabeer is currently serving a jail term at the Central Prison in Kannur for theft. As per the petition, the police conducted a surprise check at his wife’s house when the family members were busy finalising a marriage alliance for his sister-in-law. Frightened by the police action, the groom’s party backed off from the proposal.

SPCA Chairman K. Narayana Kurup conducted a hearing on the case and sought a report from the Superintendent of Police in Kannur.

Pronouncing its verdict, the authority decided to dispose of the petition in the absence of evidence including details of the officers who participated in the search. It, however, strongly criticised the officers for their ‘despicable role’ in the incident and said the police should have refrained from cordoning off the house as the petitioner had been undergoing a jail term.

Groom’s family backed off from a marriage after witnessing a police search at bride’s house.