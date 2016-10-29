Expert allays concerns over GST

Pullela Nageswara Rao, Chief Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax, Kerala, has allayed concerns over the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) while reassuring that it will only help the trade and industry.

He was speaking after inaugurating a one-day workshop on ‘GST and its Implications’ organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) along with KPMG in the city here on Friday.

“GST is indeed a good tax. States will collect a part of it and the Centre will collect one part. It will not harm or hurt you. This will definitely help the growth of trade and industry,” he said. Mr. Rao said that with the roll-out of GST, Central Excise and all such enforcement organisations would become facilitation agencies.

In his introductory address, S. Sivankutty, Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence), Commercial Taxes, Central Zone, Ernakulam, said GST was the need of a globalised world. He said the new system would ensure transparency and credibility while ushering in numerous changes.