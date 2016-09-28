Engg. student attempts suicide

In a shocking incident, a first-year Civil Engineering student of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) on Tuesday attempted suicide allegedly after being roughed up by seniors for attending class by defying a strike call by the Students Federation of India (SFI) .

Mohammed Sherin, a native of Kuttyadi in Kozhikode, cut his veins after a group of third-year students threatened to assault him. Following the incident, he was admitted to a nearby private hospital. The hospital authorities said his wound required only two stitches.

The police have taken his statement at the hospital and lodged assault charges against five students, including four named by him. “The charges of ragging can be added only after getting a report from the Head of the Department on the incident. We have asked the Cusat Registrar to submit a report by Wednesday,” the police said.

Meanwhile, SFI leaders denied the allegations raised by Sherin and said the incident was stage managed. “He is the cousin of one of the accused in a case related to earlier clashes. This was planned as a strategy to force the college authorities to stop the disciplinary proceedings against his cousin,” said Jibin, SFI unit secretary.

Earlier, in his statement to the police, Sherin said a group of nearly 25 students came to the class last Friday when a strike was called by the union.

He said he had been thrashed in front of teachers and classmates.

Cusat authorities have constituted a three-member committee comprising faculty members of the School of Engineering to probe the incident. Classes have been suspended indefinitely.

An engineering student has been suspended. The committee will submit its report on Thursday.