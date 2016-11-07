Empowering fishermen

The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has launched the second phase of Theeranaipunya , a two-month training programme for skill enhancement and capacity development of fisher youth. The CMFRI is organising the programme with the support of the Society for Assistance to the Fisherwomen (SAF), functioning under the Kerala State Fisheries Department.

Executive Director of the society C.R. Satyavathi inaugurated the training programme on Saturday.

The programme focuses on skill development and imparting job training to girls from the fishing community. In the first month, training will be given on higher education, job skills, personality development, leadership, entrepreneurship, communication skills, capacity development in competitive examinations, etc., to the participants.

Field training will be provided in educational or technical institutions, companies, business firms and other workplaces opted by the participants according to their aptitude. The first phase of Theeranaipunya conducted from February to April this year was a success, said a press release.