Drivers go offline in protest

Online taxi drivers under the All Kerala Online Taxi Drivers’ Union went offline for 24 hours on Monday in protest against what the union called the indifference of the online taxi companies’ managements in conceding to their demands.

The taxi drivers, numbering around 3,500 in the cities of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, have demanded that the request to vehicle ratio should be 1:20 and a minimum earnings should be ensured for the drivers who remain online for 12 hours.

Demands

The taxi drivers have also demanded that the drivers should be recognised as workers of the online taxi companies and that the increase in attachment of vehicles to the online services should be curtailed. The taxi drivers also demanded that the company managements must end trip controls. The taxi drivers feel that they were not getting a proper deal from the online service providers as the number of vehicles attached to the services had increased drastically over the past one year.