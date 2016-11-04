Kochi

Driver threatens to jump off building

Navas is among those who had launched an indefinite stir against Uber management

The city police and the Fire Department were on their toes for several hours when a taxi driver threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a building near Palarivattom on Thursday.

Around 1 p.m, Navas Ponnani scaled the building, where the office of Uber taxi functions, demanding that the demands of drivers be immediately settled. Navas was among a group of drivers who had launched an indefinite hunger strike before the Uber office here alleging the taxi aggregator of targeting some drivers by locking their devices.

Navas finally came down after three hours after the company unlocked the devices.

